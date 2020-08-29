Working from home might become permanent for most employees, new survey finds

That's according to a survey by specialist management company Redflank in their BeyondCOVID initiative.

CAPE TOWN - Working from home has become the norm amid the COVID-19 pandemic and for many, it might become permanent.

Over 1,800 businesses across sectors participated in the survey between June and August.



Director at Redflank Lings Naidoo said over half of the companies had 20% or more of their staff working from home: “Of the firms that currently have employees at home; 87% say that employees can continue working from home.”

But remote working does not work for all sectors.

Only 30% of companies in the agriculture, construction, travel and tourism industries had some staff working from home.

These industries also suffered the most retrenchments, revenue losses and cash flow declines.

Lings said although most businesses have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, only 4% of the respondents were forced to close down permanently. 19% of businesses closed temporarily and most expect to reopen.

