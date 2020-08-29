Wondering why it’s a bit chilly in CT? It’s snowing on Table Mountain

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway company's Wahida Parker said the snow started falling earlier on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - If you're wondering why there is an extra chill in the air in Cape Town, it's probably because it's snowing on Table Mountain.

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway company's Wahida Parker said the snow started falling earlier on Monday morning.

“In all the time I’ve been here at Table Mountain, today we can say there is snow on Table Mountain.”

It's official! It's snowing on Table Mountain! Our team shot this video of the frosty winterland on top of our African Wonder this morning. Stay warm everyone!

She said the cableway has been closed on Saturday due to the windy weather but hopes it will be reopened to visitors on Sunday.

“It looks like it’s quite a bit of snow and we hope that tomorrow the snow will still be there and people will come up and actually see the snow.”

