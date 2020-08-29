UK eases COVID-19 lockdown in parts of Northern England

A tight lockdown would remain in place in Leicester for a further two weeks as cases remain high, the ministry said in a statement.

BENGALURU - Britain’s health ministry said on Friday coronavirus-related restrictions on two households mixing would be lifted in parts of Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire from 2 September.

Around four million people were ordered on 30 July not to mix with other households in Greater Manchester, the biggest city in northern England, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire, though they could still go to the pub and to work.

