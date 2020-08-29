Two officers accused of fatally shooting Nathaniel Julies to appear in court

The pair was arrested on Friday night facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Eldorado Park police officers are expected to appear at the Protea Magistrates Court following the death of Nathaniel Julies.

Authorities maintain that the 16-year-old boy was caught in a crossfire between police and alleged gangsters on Wednesday.

His family and frustrated community members say he was shot after failing to answer questions from officers.

The teenage boy's death has sent shockwaves across the country resulting in calls for justice.

His murder has sparked widespread condemnation of South African police's behaviour towards the public.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Dikeledi Ntlatseng said a preliminary report showed that the crime scene was tampered with.

Ipid's spokesperson Ndileka Cola said more details about the case would be released once the officers appear in court soon.

“After the information at hand, we have taken the decision to detain the two members of the SAPS that are implicated in the alleged shooting and the two SAPS members are attached to the Eldorado Park Crime Prevention Unit. Further details regarding the case will only be made available once the pair appear at the Protea Magistrates Court.”

