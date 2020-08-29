Thousands of bikers converge at Union Buildings in protest against farm attacks

Under the banner, the bikers united against farm murders the riders have laid roses and placed crosses on the gates of the building, which also houses the office of the president.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of bikers across the country have converged at the Union Buildings in Pretoria in protest against farm attacks and racisms in South Africa.

The bikers are planning a 50-kilometre circuit and will hold a prayer session for victims of farm killings.

The organisation's Marinus Coetzee said they demanded protection from the state and assistance with security equipment.

“As a country, we are actually in a bad place regarding racism and farm murders.”

According to statistics South Africa, 49 murders on farms and smallholdings were committed during the 2019/2020 financial year.

