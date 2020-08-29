SAPS confirm another body found in sugarcane fields of Umthwalume

The person was found wrapped in a blanket. It's not clear whether the deceased is male or female as they were burnt beyond recognition.

DURBAN -The South African Police Service on Saturday said another body has been found in the sugarcane fields of Umthwalume.

Five other bodies have been discovered in the KwaZulu-Natal south coast community over the past six months.

Police are currently on the scene.

