SA veteran actor John Kani remembers late 'Black Panther' star Boseman

Boseman died on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman's death, South African veteran actor John Kani has hailed the 43-year-old for his courage, describing him as a son.

His death has sent shockwaves through the world, with millions of fans and the acting fraternity mourning the loss of an icon.

Although Boseman never spoke publicly about his diagnosis, he worked through his treatment for much of his career and continued to make Hollywood blockbusters.

Chadwick Boseman, the star of the groundbreaking superhero movie Black Panther, became the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the Marvel franchise.

The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing films and was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture.

His Black Panther co-stars have paid tribute to the fallen hero including renowned South African actor and author Kani, who played the role of Boseman's father as King T'chaka.

Kani shared memories of his personal connection with the late 43-year-old actor: “I walked on set and he came over and he said, ‘Unjani baba.’ From thereon, we then created this father-son relationship.”

Kani also praised Boseman for his portrayal of black icons throughout his career: “He was aware that this was an Africa moment; this is one opportunity we all had to do justice to Africa’s dignity and Africa’s possession to the world.”

Boseman's death reverberated across the marvel universe, with fellow avengers mourning his loss.

