SA’s daily COVID-19 infections decrease, only 1,846 new cases recorded

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded a decrease in daily COVID-19 infections and fatalities over the past 24-hour cycle.

The Health Ministry on Friday said 1,846 cases were recorded, bringing the total number of infected people to 533,935.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 620 132, the total number of deaths is 13 743 and the total number of recoveries is 533 935. pic.twitter.com/PLhkvi61SG — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 28, 2020

The death toll currently stands at 13,743 after 115 people succumbed to the virus.

The recovery rate is on an upward trajectory at 86%, meaning over 533,000 people have now recovered from the virus.

South Africa has dropped on the global standing of coronavirus infections now ranking in sixth place.

