SA’s daily COVID-19 infections decrease, only 1,846 new cases recorded

The Health Ministry on Friday said 1,846 cases were recorded, bringing the total number of infected people to 533,935.

FILE: A City of Tshwane Health official takes a nasal swab to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus on a taxi operator at the Bloed Street Mall in Pretoria Central Business District, on 11 June 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: A City of Tshwane Health official takes a nasal swab to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus on a taxi operator at the Bloed Street Mall in Pretoria Central Business District, on 11 June 2020. Picture: AFP
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded a decrease in daily COVID-19 infections and fatalities over the past 24-hour cycle.

The Health Ministry on Friday said 1,846 cases were recorded, bringing the total number of infected people to 533,935.

The death toll currently stands at 13,743 after 115 people succumbed to the virus.

The recovery rate is on an upward trajectory at 86%, meaning over 533,000 people have now recovered from the virus.

South Africa has dropped on the global standing of coronavirus infections now ranking in sixth place.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

