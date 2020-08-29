Powerball Results: Friday, 28 August 2020
Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 28 August 2020.
JOHANNESBURG – Have you checked your PowerBall results?
PowerBall: 08, 10, 17, 44, 45
PB: 12
PowerBallPLUS: 09, 11, 14, 22, 27
PB: 04
#DrawResults for 28/08/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 28, 2020
