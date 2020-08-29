Outa still waiting for NPA to explain dropping of case against Aurora directors

The company’s executives Khulubuse Zuma and Zondwa Mandela were previously accused of environmental damage.

JOHANNESBURG – The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) on Saturday threatened to launch a private prosecution should the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) fail to go ahead with the case against former Aurora Mine bosses.

In 2015, the High Court in Pretoria found the mine bosses guilty in their personal capacity and liable for R1.7 billion in damages. This after more than 5,000 workers lost their jobs.

In February, the High Court heard that the State was not ready, and the matter was struck from the court’s roll.

Outa wrote to the NPA asking what really transpired. Since February 2017, Outa lobbied for the prosecution to go ahead.

The director of Outa’s accountability division, Advocate Stefanie Fick, said they were yet to receive any response from the NPA.

“At this point, we are deeply concerned that the accused will not be prosecuted and held accountable for the detrimental effects occasioned by themselves,” Fick said in a letter to NPA head, Advocate Shamila Batohi.

Fick asked Batohi to intervene in the matter.

“This has been an ongoing matter since 2011 and it is unfathomable how a prosecution of this nature can take this long,” she said.

Outa said that if the NPA failed to reopen the case, it would pursue a private prosecution.

Khulubuse Zuma is the nephew of former President Jacob Zuma, while Zondwa Mandela is the grandson of former President Nelson Mandela.

