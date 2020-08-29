Nathaniel Julies murder: Ipid adds charges of prohibited ammunition against cops

Two police officers were arrested on Friday for the crime and were initially charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Saturday said an additional charge of possession of prohibited ammunition was added to the case against suspects arrested in connection with the killing of Nathaniel Julies in Eldorado Park.

The 16-year-old, who had Down syndrome, was shot allegedly by police just a few meters from his home on Wednesday and died the following day. His death sparked protests in the community with residents venting their anger on the streets with burning tyres and rocks.

Authorities claimed Julies was shot during a crossfire between rival gangs, but residents - including the teenager’s family – insisted that he was shot by police.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and President Cyril Ramaphosa both called for cool heads so that investigations could run their course.

The officers arrested are said to have worked at the Eldorado Park crime prevention unit.

