N2 crash near Mthatha kills four people

The exact cause of the crash was still unclear, but it is understood a car ploughed into the back of a minibus taxi at Sibangweni village.

JOHANNESBURG - Four people were killed in an accident on the N2 near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Saturday morning.

The exact cause of the crash was still unclear, but it is understood a car ploughed into the back of a minibus taxi at Sibangweni village.

“The vehicle crash occurred when a Sedan collided with a stationary minibus taxi causing it to leave the road. Three occupants from the Sedan died on impact and the fourth person who died was on the minibus taxi,” said Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Khusela Rantjie.

“Three other people from the minibus taxi suffered slight to severe injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals. It is alleged that drunk driving may have contributed to the incident.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.