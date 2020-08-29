Masina calls on ANC members implicated in wrongdoing to step aside

‘No one is bigger than the ANC [and] we must save the ANC, not individuals.’

JOHANNESBURG – Ekurhuleni Mayor and African National Congress (ANC) regional chairperson, Mzwandile Masina, has called on all members of the governing party who are implicated in corruption allegations to step aside until they are cleared of wrongdoing.

Masina staged a picket outside St Georges Hotel in Pretoria on Saturday where the ANC’s highest decision-making body – the national executive committee (NEC) – was meeting amid claims of corruption related to the procurement of goods and services for the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to journalists, the mayor called on the NEC to implement the ANC’s 2017 December conference resolution that members implicated in corruption allegations should step aside in order to clear their names.

Masina called on the ANC not to deal with members implicated in corruption through factional lines.

“The ANC’s 54th national conference was very clear should you be accused of corruption. Resolve number two states clearly that once you are accused of corruption, you should approach the integrity commission to explain your side of the story. But if you are charged through the court of law, you should step aside,” he said.

NO MEMBER IS ABOVE THE ANC

Masina said the recent claims of corruption reported in the media were negatively affecting the ANC. He said no one in the party, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, was above the organisation.

“No one is bigger than the ANC [and] we must save the ANC, not individuals because if we seek to save individuals, the ANC will perish,” Masina said.

Masina said ANC members who had matters pending before the courts should also step aside, including Ramaphosa.

“If there is a matter before the courts that involve the president, the president must step aside,” Masina said.

“This is not about individuals, it is about everyone who is before the courts. We are calling on the leadership to take a decisive uniting step, not to target individuals because everyone before the courts is known,” he added.

Ramaphosa has been in court challenging the Public Protector’s report on his campaign finances for the ANC’s 2017 presidential race.

According to reports, ahead of the ANC’s NEC meeting one of the structure’s members, Tony Yengeni, reportedly asked Ramaphosa to lead by example and step aside following his letter last week in which he said society viewed the ANC as “Accused No 1” over corruption claims.

Asked about Yengeni’s reported utterances, Masina could not say if he supported them.

“I’m sure there should be reasons why he opted to ask the president to step aside…. Everyone who's got a matter before the courts must step aside,” he said.

In an unprecedented move on Friday, former President Jacob Zuma also responded to the letter and accused his successor of betraying the ANC with his stance against corruption.

Zuma said he viewed Ramaphosa’s letter “as a diversion, a public relations exercise by which you accuse the entire ANC in order to save your own skin.”

