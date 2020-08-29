Mashaba: I stand against xenophobia, there’s no place for hatred in our party

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba, who has been heavily criticised for alleged anti-immigrant statements during his time as Joburg mayor, on Saturday said he was not xenophobic and was in full support of law and order.

JOHANNESBURG - Action South Africa leader Herman Mashaba on Saturday said he would not back down on bringing an end to what he called South Africa’s illegal immigrant crisis.

The former Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg mayor has launched his new political party.

Mashaba, who has been heavily criticised for alleged anti-immigrant statements during his time as mayor, said he was not xenophobic and was in full support of law and order.

“I stand against xenophobia and there is no place for this or any type of hatred in our party or in our country,” he said. “So, let me be clear: we want the people of the world to come to South Africa to work, vacation, and invest.”

Mashaba also called for hard diplomacy against human rights violations in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

Action SA said South Africa had a legal obligation to its citizens to determine who could enter the country and for what reasons.

Mashaba said he aimed to contest next year’s local government elections where he planned to topple failed leadership at the three Gauteng metros of Tshwane, Johannesburg, and Ekurhuleni.

Mashaba abandoned the DA after butting heads with the party over its leadership changes in 2019. The businessman recruited former DA and ANC leaders in a bid to win over disgruntled voters.

Action SA’s policy reflected Mashaba’s values including support for the free market, reform of labour laws, and a crackdown on corruption. Outlining the party’s mandate, he said he wanted to reduce red tape for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs), revive South Africa’s industrial sector, and improve education.

