Man sentenced for raping, murdering Elim child (6) labelled a violent monster

CAPE TOWN - A man sentenced for raping and murdering a six-year-old child in Elim has been labelled a violent monster who preyed on an innocent little girl who didn't deserve to die in the way she did.

Reagan Zietsman was on Friday handed two life sentences and a 13-year jail term for killing Delvina Europa in the Overberg town in March last year.

Earlier this week, Zietsman pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Zietsman's legal representative asked the court to sentence the convicted child killer to one life term as he saved the court time by pleading guilty.

But State Advocate Maria Marshall pushed for two life sentences, arguing the accused didn't plead guilty because he felt responsible, but because there was overwhelming evidence against him.

He was linked to the crime through DNA evidence and was seen walking with Delvina Europa before she disappeared.

Marshall labelled the man a monster with a perverse attitude of committing sexual offences against young people.

The court on Friday handed Zietsman two life sentences, one for rape and another for murder.

He will also serve eight years for kidnapping and five years for defeating the administration of justice because he placed the body in shallow water in an attempt to destroy DNA evidence.

The sentences will run concurrently, and the court has further ordered Zietsman's name be recorded in the national register for sex offenders.

Zietsman was convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl in January 2017 but was then handed a five-year suspended sentence.

