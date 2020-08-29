Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend at a school in Mthatha to reappear in court

Noloyiso Gengqa was gunned down at the Mandleni Secondary School in the early hours of Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A man who allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend at a Mthatha school in the Eastern Cape will be back in the court next week.



The suspect was arrested shortly after.

Gengqa was recently employed as a general worker at the school as part of its COVID-19 response team.

She was shot dead on the school grounds allegedly by her ex-boyfriend on Monday.

According to police, some co-workers witnessed the attack which took place in the early hours of the morning.

Eastern Cape Education Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the school has been closed this week.

“Educators all of them have been counselled and as of yesterday our grades were supposed to start with the counselling.”

Gengqa leaves behind her two children.

