Laingville boy (9) shot during protest will be laid to rest today

Leo Williams was struck in the head when public order police clashed with demonstrators in the Laingville community at the end of last month.

CAPE TOWN - A nine-year-old boy shot during a service delivery protest in St Helena Bay will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The child died on 17 August after more than two weeks in the intensive care unit at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital.

Residents in the West Coast town of Laingville will gather on Saturday to bid a final farewell to Williams who was well known and loved in the community.

Family spokesperson Thyrone Williams said strict COVID-19 protocols have been put in place to allow only 50 people into the hall for the funeral service.

The family spokesperson has requested residents to cooperate and adhere to the protocols, adding provision has been made for speakers to be placed outside the venue so that those gathered can follow the service.

The nine-year-old had been fighting for his life at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital since the shooting on 31 July.

He took his last breath 10 minutes after doctors switched off life support two weeks later.

Ipid is investigating a case of death as a result of police action.

