Ipid confirms arrest of 2 SAPS officers in relation to Nathaniel Julius’ death

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed that two police officers have been arrested in relation to the killing of Nathaniel Julius in Eldorado Park.

The police watchdog said the two officers arrested will be charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Julius (16) was shot in the area on Wednesday and died the following day with police claiming he was caught between a shooting with officers and alleged gangsters.

However, his family and the community said the police's account of what happened to the teenager was not true.

They say the teenage boy who had down syndrome was gunned down after failing to answer questions from officers.

The police directorate said it made the decision to arrest the pair after taking careful consideration of evidence it has obtained.

Ipid's spokesperson Ndileka Cola said: “Ipid has, after careful consideration of the information and evidence at hand, taken to detain the two members of the SAPS arrested in the alleged shooting which occurred in Eldorado Park on Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele is calling on members of the public to assist Ipid with information that will lead to the arrest of those behind the murder of Julius.

Cele’s visit was met by angry residents who want those behind the teenager’s killing, to face the full might of the law and want action soon.

They say they have lost faith in the police members deployed at the Eldorado Park police station and want them out of their community warning that they will render the township ungovernable.

But Cele has called for calm: “We will take the matter back to the government of Gauteng.”

At the same time, Ipid head Dikeledi Ntlatseng who visited also the home of the teenager and says the crime scene where Julius was killed was tampered with.

“We received a preliminary report that the gun that was used is not the one that was used by the very same scorpion that they are complaining about.”

Eldorado Park is one of the known crime infested areas where drug lords have been a problem for some time.

