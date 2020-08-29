Eldorado Park residents want total overhaul of local police station

Julies was shot and killed just outside his home on Wednesday night allegedly by the police.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Eldorado Park have welcomed the arrest of two police officers linked to the killing of Nathaniel Julius but insist they want a total overhaul of the local police station.

Police have reportedly said Julies was shot during a crossfire between rival gangs.

But members of the public say he was killed by the police.

On Friday night, police watchdog Ipid confirmed that two cops have now been taken into custody after they were implicated in the alleged shooting of the 16-year-old.

While residents have applauded the swift action taken by officials, they say they cannot stand officers deployed accusing them of colluding with criminals.

“My husband was killed 27 years ago, what happened to the case?” one resident asked in anger.

The officers will be charged with murder and possibly additional charges of defeating the ends of justice.

Ipid said the pair were arrested after careful consideration.

Residents are also saying that after the shooting, police members tampered with the crime scene and they want answers.

Ipid’s preliminary probe has confirmed what community members have been saying.

