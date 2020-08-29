EC police welcome life sentence to man who murdered woman on maternity leave

Sizwe Jika (28) was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth High Court this week for Kelly Bain’s murder in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape police have welcomed a life prison sentence that has been handed down to a repeat offender who killed a woman at her Port Elizabeth home while she was on maternity leave.

Police say in July 2018, Jika broke into Bain’s home in Brymore.

When the woman spotted the man in her home, an altercation ensued.

He overpowered her and stabbed the 26-year-old mother multiple times before taking her engagement ring off her finger.

Bain’s fiancé arrived at the house while the man was still inside, and a struggle ensued but Jika managed to escape.

The woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

At the time, she was on maternity leave with her one-month-old baby.

Jika is already serving a lengthy prison term for having murdered an elderly woman in the same year he attacked Bain.

He’s also serving a hefty sentence for six housebreaking cases committed between January 2011 and July 2018 in the Port Elizabeth area.

He is yet to be tried for the murder of an 83-year-old woman in Summerstrand, who he also allegedly murdered in May 2018.

The police say Anne Ferreira was found strangled to death.

