DA: Suspending on full pay Gumede a mockery of acting against corruption

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Friday said the decision to suspend on full pay former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede made a complete mockery of President Cyril Ramaphosa's solemn vow that corruption would no longer be tolerated in his party.

The opposition said this was a tune the president had been singing for years now with no effect at all.

The African National Congress has come in for severe criticism after Gumede was seconded to the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

She stands accused along with 17 others on charges relating to fraud to the value of more than R200 million and is currently out on R50,000 bail.

She will retain her full salary of R1.1 million.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen said: “Just this week, the Department of Public Service and Administration released a report detailing the huge amounts being spent paying salaries of suspended public servants in provincial and national government. This is telling into hundreds of millions. This is clearly unacceptable and makes a total mockery of President Ramaphosa's vows that corruption will no longer be tolerated in his party."

