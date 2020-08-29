Comair’s BRPs say they’ve received final binding offer from preferred investors

They say the terms of the offer must now be incorporated into a business rescue plan.

JOHANNESBURG - Business rescue practitioners (BRPs) at Comair say they have received a final binding offer from preferred investors.

They say the terms of the offer must now be incorporated into a business rescue plan.

Comair's business rescue practitioners said they were seeking the consent of the majority of creditors to extend the publication date of the plan to this coming Wednesday.

Business Maverick reported that a group of investors had come to the rescue of Comair by making an offer to inject R500 million into the JSE-listed airline operator.

It reported that the group of investors comprises individuals linked to the family that founded Comair 77 years ago.

Comair, which operates Kulula and British Airways flights in South Africa and has been among airlines battling to survive.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.