Zuma: Ramaphosa's accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin

Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Ramaphosa spoke out against those in the governing party who engaged in such conduct.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has written a scathing letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa saying that he has accused the entire African National Congress (ANC) of corruption in order to save his own skin.

Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Ramaphosa spoke out against those in the governing party who engaged in such conduct.

Zuma said that he viewed Ramaphosa's letter as a diversion and a public relations exercise.

He said that Ramaphosa's approach was flawed, saying that his utterances would only serve to destroy the ANC.

Zuma accused Ramaphosa of labeling the ANC as accused number one in the COVID-19 corruption scandals where it was only a few who were guilty of misconduct because they could access state power and resources.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.