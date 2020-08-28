Zuma: My letter will be misconstrued as attempt to ignore allegations against me

In the letter addressed to African National Congress (ANC) leaders and structures, former President Jacob Zuma is scathing of current President Cyril Ramaphosa over his assertions that current ANC members are inherently corrupt.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma claims that his views will be misconstrued as an attempt to ignore his corruption allegations following his letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In the letter addressed to African National Congress (ANC) leaders and structures, Zuma is scathing of current President Cyril Ramaphosa over his assertions that current ANC members are inherently corrupt.

• READ: Jacob Zuma's letter to Cyril Ramaphosa on corruption within the ANC

Zuma’s problem with Ramaphosa is one that the current president, in his letter to the nation earlier this week which caused the great outrage, stated that there are private sector companies and public sector entities who have exploited the grave medical, social and economic crisis to wrongfully enrich themselves.

Zuma takes issue with this, albeit he agrees that Ramaphosa was correct in that this is an unforgivable betrayal of millions of South Africans.

However, the former president states that it is "concerning" that Ramaphosa has labelled rank and file members of the ANC as criminals for crimes that the president and his administration are accused of.

Zuma states that the majority of ANC members are not corrupt and that it is "unforgivable" for Ramaphosa to accuse them of crimes committed by a few comrades deployed in government.

The ANC national executive committee is expected to meet this weekend to discuss some of the issues raised in his letter.

Zuma’s remarks will likely form part of the meeting, which is expected to be a showdown between those in the party who support the anti-corruption campaign and those who do not.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.