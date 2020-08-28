WATCH LIVE: Motsoaledi gives update on DHA services under level 2 lockdown

On 15 August President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the further relaxation of lockdown regulations that would allow for more economic activities.

JOHANNESBURG – The Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi gives an update on services from his department under lockdown level 2.

Under level 2, international travel was still prohibited. However, select services resumed on Wednesday, 26 August 2020.

Motsoaledi said when lockdown began, some banks closed the service for the application and collection of smart IDs.

These services are now available in certain banks, only for people who applied for their smart ID before 26 March 2020, at the start of the national lockdown.

Those who wish to collect their documents may do so on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays – during the bank’s operating hours.