WATCH LIVE: Judge Zondo to hear more evidence on FS Asbestos Project

The commission will today hear from the provincial head of the department of Human Settlements Mr Nthimotse Mokhesi appearing before the commission.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is expected to hear more evidence around the Free State Asbestos Project, with the provincial head of the department of Human Settlements Mr Nthimotse Mokhesi appearing before the commission on Friday.

Earlier this week, the commission heard from the director of BlackHead, Edward Sodi.

Previously, Sodi said the asbestos contract that generated R200 million for his company in Gauteng was a “take it or leave it” from the Department of Human Settlements (DHS), so he wouldn’t have known that he would get so much money upfront.

At the beginning of this month, Environmental health expert Jacobus Roets on Tuesday said that the report produced after the Free State spent R255 million on the audit of houses for eradication of asbestos was useless.

Roets told the state capture commission of inquiry that he had never heard of Blackhead Consulting or Diamond Hill Consulting, the companies that were paid to do the work.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.