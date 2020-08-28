Two girls both aged 6 raped, suspect assaulted in Kagiso

Times Live has reported that a man wearing a balaclava arrived and told the other children to leave. He then forced the girls into nearby bushes and raped them.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s being reported that two young girls have been raped at a local sports field.

The six-year-olds were playing with other children on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the victim's mother heard what had happened and blew a community whistle.

The 19-year-old suspect was caught by residents and was assaulted.

He's recovering in hospital and is facing charges of rape.

Police have not been available to give more details on this story.

