Trevor Noah: American police have clear standards when arresting white people

JOHANNESBURG - Many people drew comparisons in the way Wisconsin police treated a black man who tried to break up a fight and an armed teenager who allegedly shot and killed two people.

South African born host of the Daily Show Trevor Noah has expressed anger while ripping into 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, the suspected shooter who killed Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha this week.

The teen told journalists he believed he had a duty to protect businesses during the protests.

Noah said that was nonsense: “No one has ever thought it’s my solemn duty to pick up a riffle to protect that TJ Max. They are doing because they want to shoot someone. That’s the only reason people like him join these gangs in the first place. I said it, a gang.”

Father of six Jacob Blake (29) was shot seven times in the back by police earlier this week apparently while trying to break up a fight between two women.

Blake is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot in full view of three of his children.

The shooting sparked consecutive nights of demonstrations, which lead to the fatal shooting allegedly the armed teenager of protesters.

Noah said the events of the past week are very revealing.

“While what happened during those shootings was tragic, what happened afterwards is illuminating. It made me wonder why some people get shot seven times in the back and other people are treated like human beings and taken into custody with no bullets in their bodies.”

He said there were clear standards when it came to arresting white people.

“How come Jacob Blake was seen as a deadly threat for a theoretical gun that he didn’t have and might try to commit a crime with, but this gunman who was armed and had already shot people and showed he was a threat to people was shot the next day and treated like a human being whose life matters.”

