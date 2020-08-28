Schussler: SA can expect one of worst GDP per capita declines in world

Economist Mike Schussler said South Africa should have tried to find the least disruptive solution for the COVID-19 crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - As government works to revive economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are fears South Africa’s debt levels could increase to 100% of GDP by 2024.

The country’s economic prospects have always been precarious, but forecasts have been worsened by the economic fallout from the virus.

With government now trying to negotiate a secure future for millions of workers, some are still questioning whether a full lockdown at the onset of the pandemic was the best possible response to the outbreak.

While the economic impact of COVID-19 is still largely unquantified, economist Mike Schussler said South Africa could expect one of the worst GDP per capita declines in the world.

“I think we’ve got a very bad situation on our hands now because we are going to see our unemployment rate go up to at least 36% on the official definition.”

Schussler delivered a webinar on the future of the economy and jobs.

He said South Africa should have tried to find the least disruptive solution for the COVID-19 crisis.

“This is not a place where we could have taken chances with the economy. We were unfortunate to get caught in a longer lockdown than most others as well.”

Schussler warned that unless something was done soon, the country could have debt that was equal to the value created by the economy within the next decade.