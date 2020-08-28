SA records over 2k new COVID-19 infections, 126 more deaths in latest cycle

The health ministry reported 2,585 new infections in the past 24-hour cylce, and that 126 more people died after contracting the virus, bringing the death toll to 13, 628.

JOHANNESBURG – The health ministry has announced that 2,585 new COVID-19 infections were picked up over the 242-hour cycle, bringing the number of known cases in South Africa –since March – to 618,000.

KwaZulu-Natal had the highest number of deaths with 48 people succumbing to the disease; 33 were from Gauteng, 25 from the Eastern Cape, and 20 were from the Western Cape.

The recovery rate is rising steadily, it’s now at 86%, meaning over 531,00 people have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that people exposed to someone diagnosed with coronavirus should be tested whether they show symptoms or not, this comes after US health authorities said they were not needed.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention website earlier this week shifted from its position that all close contacts of known COVID-19 cases should be tested, suggesting that those with no symptoms "do not necessarily need a test."

When asked about the shift, the WHO's COVID-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove did not mention the US situation specifically but told reporters the UN health agency recommends that "contacts, if feasible, should be tested, regardless of the development of symptoms”.

The WHO had developed guidelines for countries at different stages in their outbreaks, leaving it up to them to adapt their testing strategy to their needs and capacities, depending on the intensity of transmission, she said.

Additional reporting by AFP

