Retract unauthorised Siya Kolisi biography, Rachel tells Jonathan Ball

JOHANNESBURG – Rachel Kolisi called out major South African publishers Jonathan Ball for publishing a book about her husband Siya Kolisi without his consent, and urged people to boycott the book.

Against All Odds, which was written by Jeremy Daniel, was launched in August last year - the same week the Springboks announced the squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Siya issued a statement at the time and distanced himself from the book.

“To clear any confusion, the book published about me with my name on the cover, wasn't written by me or produced with my approval or even knowledge.”

Rachel started a social media campaign called #SaveSiyasStory after discovering Jonathan Ball had recently published an updated version of the unauthorised book.

She posted on Instagram to share that she was “horrified” when she learnt that an updated version of the book would be released.

“Many of you will know, I've been talking about this, we thought the book had died out with the announcement of Siya's actual book, written by him on the way,” Rachel wrote.

It is not illegal for authors to write and publish biographies about public figures without their knowledge or consent, and Rachel says they were advised by their agent “not to take the matter further, and legally we had no foot to stand on”. Rachel continued.

The original book had Siya's face and name prominently on the cover. The second version, which is now available for sale on the publisher's site, has a picture of him holding the Rugby World Cup and the words “an unauthorised biography” at the top right.

