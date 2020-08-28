Ramaphosa: Silver lining to COVID cloud is strengthened fight against graft

Answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, the President hailed the publication of a list of govt's expenditures since the lockdown as the start of a new era in the fight against graft.

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa says transparency and public scrutiny are the best defence against corruption.

He’s told Parliament that National Treasury had already published details of COVID-19 spending by government departments and entities on its website.

A team of six ministers is collating the information and Ramaphosa says their work was almost done.

Answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, the President hailed this as the start of a new era in the fight against graft.

He has frankly acknowledged the public outcry over corruption allegations linked to COVID-19 spending.

“It is disgraceful that at this time of national crisis there are companies and individuals who seek to criminally benefit from our efforts to protect people’s health and to save lives”

He’s told Parliament the silver lining to the COVID Pandemic cloud was a strengthened fight against corruption.

“In many ways, this is what I believe is a watershed moment that marks the start of a new era in transparency and accountability in the procurement of goods and services by public entities.”