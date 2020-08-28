Ramaphosa says Nathaniel Julius 'deprived of a future,' calls for calm in Eldos

The party has released a statement sending its condolences to the family of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has weighed in on the unrest that's engulfed parts of Eldorado Park - saying his thoughts and prayers are with the family of Nathaniel Julius, who was killed allegedly by police this week.

In a statement, Ramaohosa said the teenager has been deprived of a future, and the community deserves better.

My thoughts and prayers are with the family and neighbours of #NathanielJulius who has, as a 16-year-old, been deprived of a future and whose tragic death has given rise to anger and unrest in a community that deserves better. — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 28, 2020

Police Minister Bheki Cele has visited the teenager’s family on Friday afternoon amid calls for cool heads in the community.

The Human Rights Commission in Gauteng has appealed to the police to exercise restraint and to use proportionate force when dealing with public protests.

It’s reacted to the killing of the 16-year-old who was shot and wounded near his home on Wednesday night.

Police claim the boy was caught in the crossfire between officers and alleged gangsters.

EFF DEMANDS OFFICER ALLEGEDLY BEHIND THE TEEN'S DEATH JAILED WITHOUT BAIL

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is demanding the police officer who fired the shot that killed a teenager with down syndrome in Eldorado Park be jailed without the prospect of bail.

EFF Statement on the Eldorado Park Murder of a Sixteen-Year-Old Boy by a Police Officer. pic.twitter.com/FW34CdjQlV — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 28, 2020

Julius' family say police are lying and trying to cover up what they call a cold-blooded murder.

The EFF's Vuyani Pambo said they want the police officer who pulled the trigger to be held personally accountable.

“The police officer must immediately be put to jail with no bail and he must be criminally prosecuted. As the EFF, we will make sure that the deceased finds justice and not rest until his killers are in jail. We will not tolerate any report post investigations that seek to whitewash the actions of the police like the SANDF did with the case of Collins Khosa.”

