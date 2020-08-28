R.Kelly’s lawyer requests his immediate release from jail after being ‘attacked’

Steve Greenberg said his client was attacked at Chicago's metropolitan correctional centre, where Kelly is awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

JOHANNESBURG - R. Kelly's lawyer has requested his immediate release from jail after he was allegedly attacked by another inmate.

The extent of the injuries was not known.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including abuse of minors and sex trafficking.

News of the alleged assault was first reported by TMZ, which said a fellow inmate started "punching" Kelly while he was sitting on his bed.

The inmate was apparently angry about the prison's governor visits to the facility due to the number of Kelly's fans protesting outside the facility.

Greenberg said every time there is a pro-R. Kelly protest outside of the jail, they lock down the entire facility.

Kelly, who was one of the biggest R&B stars of the 1990s, has been in jail for more than a year as he awaits trial - with cases filed against him in Illinois, Minnesota and New York.

He has been denied bail three times, with a judge in Brooklyn saying there is a “strong possibility of witness tampering” in a case where it is alleged he led a long-running criminal scheme to recruit women and girls to have sex with him.

