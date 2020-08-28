NPA: Prosecuting child murders a priority

This comes as Reagan Zietsman was on Friday handed two life sentences and a 13-year jail term for the rape and murder of 6-year-old Delvina Europa.

CAPE TOWN - As another child killer is put away for life, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it's a key priority.

The High Court - sitting at the Bredasdorp Sexual Offences Court - on Friday handed Reagan Zietsman two life sentences and a 13-year jail term for the rape and murder of 6-year-old Delvina Europa.

Zietsman was taken into custody shortly after the girl's body was found among bushes in Elim - days after her aunt had reported her missing in March last year.

Earlier this week, he pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The court has further ordered Zietsman's name be recorded in the National Register for Sex Offenders.

"Acting Director of Public Prosecutions of the Western Cape Advocate, Nicolette Bell, has welcomed the sentence," said NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

"She said various protocols are place to ensure that child murders are identified from the outset, that the investigations are prioritised and that the prosecutors are successful."