Kremlin critic Navalny's symptoms improving - spokesperson

Alexei Navalny, 44, was airlifted to Germany on Saturday after collapsing during a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow.

This file photo taken on 29 September 2019 shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivering a speech during a demonstration in Moscow. Picture: AFP
This file photo taken on 29 September 2019 shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivering a speech during a demonstration in Moscow. Picture: AFP
13 minutes ago

MOSCOW - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who remains in a medically-induced coma after what his supporters suspect was a poisoning, is facing no serious threat to his life and his condition is improving, his spokesperson said on Friday.

Navalny, 44, was airlifted to Germany on Saturday after collapsing during a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. He is in a medically-induced coma in a Berlin hospital.

