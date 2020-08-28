Nelson Mandela’s former personal doctor Vejay Ramlakan has died

He was best known as former President Nelson Mandela’s doctor and controversially authored Mandela’s last years.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African National Defence Force (SANDF) surgeon general Vejay Ramlakan has passed away.

He was best known as former President Nelson Mandela’s doctor and controversially authored Mandela’s last years.

The book was later withdrawn after Madiba’s family objected to it.

Ramlakan served as Mandela’s personal doctor for over 10 years.

He was also part of the African National Congress’ armed wing Umkonto weSizwe and the United Democratic Front.

But when Madiba died, he was in a fight with the Mandela family over the book he wrote about the former president’s life.

He later withdrew the book.

EWN has learnt that the former surgeon general suffered a heart attack on Thursday.

The SANDF has declined to comment for now.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.