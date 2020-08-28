NCRM leader Knoesen indicted for treason

In December last year, Harry Johannes Knoesen and three others appeared in the Middelburg Magistrates Court for allegedly planning to engage in terror activities targeting African communities.

JOHANNESBURG - The state has served an official indictment on the leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement (NCRM), also known as the Crusaders, for alleged treason.

In December last year, Harry Johannes Knoesen and three others appeared in the Middelburg Magistrates Court for allegedly planning to engage in terror activities targeting African communities.

Knoesen and two others now face charges of terrorism.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it was alleged that Knoesen had developed a deep-rooted hatred for the non-racial democratic dispensation in the country.

The NPA's Sipho Ngwema: "This is in connection with the planned attacks that his movement was planning against Africans living in South Africa. They amassed arms and ammunition to attack government installations and also African communities in informal settlements

The NPA said that Knoesen sought to justify his beliefs on religious grounds, claiming that God had ordered that he should reclaim South Africa for white people.

To further these objectives, he established the National Christian Resistance Movement and appointed himself as commander-in-chief, giving himself the rank of general.

The case has been postponed to 22 October.

