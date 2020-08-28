Motsoaledi outlines Home Affairs services offered under level 2

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that since the beginning of the lockdown until the 21 August, staff assisted more than 1.6 million people with crucial enabling documents.

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Friday announced that some services had resumed at offices countrywide.

Motsoaledi has given an update on services under alert level two of the lockdown.

Temporary identity certificates issued during the lockdown that have not yet expired are extended to 31 October, but those who have documents that have expired can go to the offices.

Minister Motsoaledi said that those who had never had an ID were allowed to collect their documents.

He said that applications for amendments and rectifications of personal particulars, such as a date of birth that is incorrect or a surname mistake, were also allowed.

"We are only issuing IDs for new entrants. Any other person, we are not issuing IDs. Only those who have TICs which expired, and we know their numbers - it's only 65,000 people."

Between 27 March and 21 August, the department issued more than 347,000 temporary ID certificates.

The minister said that there had been questions about extending passports for South Africans who were abroad and need to return.

"A passport is never extended. You cannot extend a passport. If we do as South Africa put a stamp and say we are extending you're passport, let me tell you, you'll never enter any country. If you are stuck overseas and you want to come to South Africa, you are given a temporary one-way passport."

More than 195,000 people have been issued passports, mostly for those involved in essential services.

The minister said that since the beginning of the lockdown until the 21 August, staff assisted more than 1.6 million people with crucial enabling documents.

