Mkhize: I didn’t deviate from advice of COVID-19 advisory committee

The Health Minister has been accused of not taking counsel from his committee on issues such as the reopening of schools, testing, and regulations around public transport.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said he did not deviate from advice he received from his advisory committee on COVID-19 on the lockdown, saying he had to consider different views before making any decisions.

The minister has released all the recommendations made by the committee after President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma had initially refused to do so.

But he said he could not take advice only from that committee, but had to consult with other departments in government before regulations were announced.

“If you take a decision about testing, we had an agreement about testing, and then once that was done, and we started having challenges of backlogs, then there were some of the clinicians and researchers who said we should just throw those tests away and tell them their specimen has been discarded.

"And we went to a legal and constitutional law expert and he said to us we would be liable if we did that."

