Defence Minister wants list of missing SANDF firearms from the past 27 years

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has told Parliament that weapons continue to go missing from the defence force, and now she wants answers. She gave an update on the investigation into the theft of 19 rifles at the Lyttleton base in Pretoria.

CAPE TOWN – Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula wants a list of all South African National Defence Force (SANDF) firearms that have gone missing over the past 27 years.

Mapisa-Nqakula was briefing parliament’s joint defence committee on Thursday night.

She updated Members of Parliament on the probe into the theft of 19 R-4 automatic rifles at the Lyttleton Military Base.

The Minister said the defence force managed to recover all the stolen firearms.

But weapons continue to disappear, she told the committee, adding that advanced military hardware is still being stolen.

She's called for a register of all missing firearms.

“We actually request the SANDF to just give us a whole list of firearms which have gone missing over the 27-year period – where and how they were stolen.”

On the Lyttleton military base incident, Mapisa-Nqakula has said commanders must account for the security breach.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.