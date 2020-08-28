Man behind 'Tracy Zille' account unmasked, charged with hate speech

SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen said they had sufficient evidence of hate speech and that the matter would be referred to the Equality Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has traced the individual responsible for a controversial Twitter account under the name of 'Tracy Zille'.

The account, with 48,000 followers, is known for its race-baiting and controversial tweets.

"What happened was that we received a complaint, investigated the complaint, used a tracing agency to try and find out who is the owner of the Twitter posts and eventually, through our agency, we managed to get the name of the person and sufficient evidence of what can constitute hate speech and racism. There are a number of other things in it, but we prefer to keep it to the hate speech.

"The evidence that we have got, we have prepared the papers and will now go to the Equality Court which we will then ask the court to prepare a date and a time for it."

The commission said it could not confirm or deny the person's name until it had informed him of the charge.

