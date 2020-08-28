Makhura pleads for patience while probe into Nathaniel Julius' death continues

The community is angry with the police for allegedly killing the teen.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has pleaded for patience from the residents of Eldorado Park so that an investigation can be concluded into the death of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius.

The community is angry with the police for allegedly killing the teen.

Julius had suffered from down syndrome and battled to speak.

He was reportedly shot following a shootout between gang members and the police.

Premier David Makhura and MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko have vowed to find out what happened.

Mazibuko said they understood the community was angry: “The family will be informed because once the investigation is done, it will determine where that bullet came from and those who are wrong will be brought to book. So, we are pleading for calm and keep safe. We are still on level two lockdown.”

The community of Eldorado Park has made it clear they want the person who shot Julius jailed.

