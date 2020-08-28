Makhura: Ipid probe will give direction on suspending officers in teen's death

The disabled teenager was shot and killed in Eldorado Park on Wednesday night just metres from his home.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura's office said while it wanted justice to be served in the wake of the killing of 16-years-old Nathaniel Julius it cannot take any decision when it comes to suspending the police officers involved.

His family claim he was gunned down after failing to answer questions from police but the officers allege he was caught in the crossfire during gang violence.

Makhura's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said they were confident that police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will be able to confirm how Julius died with the police telling one story and his family giving a totally different account.

“We will demand as much as we can and the ultimate decider of that decision rests with the national department of police.”

But Julius' uncle Cyril Brown said his family had no confidence in the police's ability to protect them and to ensure justice is served.

“Many of the times you go there for drug-related issues, we will even tell them who the kingpin is and they don’t do anything. They give the cops money and the cops go. There is no law here.”

Community members are calling on the officers linked to Julius' killing to be removed and charged.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters demanded the immediate suspension of the officers involved in the killing of a disabled teenager in Eldorado Park.

The party has released a statement sending its condolences to the Julius family.

