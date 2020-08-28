Maker of Savanna & Amarula says it lost R4.6bn in revenue during alcohol ban

JOHANNESBURG - Distell, the brewer which produces some of South Africa's favourite alcoholic brands, including Klipdrift, Savanna and Amarula, said that it lost billions through the alcohol sale bans during lockdown.

On 702's The Money Show, Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton quantified the "dramatic" impact of the ban on the sale of alcohol during the lockdown and speculated about recovery for the alcohol industry.

"Just in our financial year as well, we reported that government generates 59c in every rand of revenue we generate in various forms of tax. That amounted to R8.7 billion which was made up of excise tax, income tax or PAYE and of course VAT and alcohol levy.

"... we estimated through the lockdowns we lost about 100 million litres in sales or about R4.6 billion in revenue!

"My rough estimate is probably R1.5 billion of that was lost taxes to government."

Rushton said that since the booze ban was lifted in mid-August, Distell was busy meeting unprecedented demand.

"I think that's as a result of perhaps consumers perhaps being worried about any further bans, so there's been quite a lot of stockpiling."

