KZN ANC denies protecting Zandile Gumede by not firing her

The party was heavily criticised after appointing Gumede to the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and on Friday asked her to step down.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has denied that it was protecting former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede by not firing her and instead, asking her to step down.

Gumede is facing corruption charges and an integrity commission investigation.

The provincial ANC had a briefing on Friday afternoon.

It insisted that this was not about Gumede but said that it was about them protecting their image.

The party now says that accused members must clear themselves and come back.

There have also been questions about ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and a few others.

