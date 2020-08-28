Japan PM Abe stepping down over health: local media
The unexpected news of Abe's resignation sent Tokyo stocks plunging more than two percent, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index reversing earlier gains.
TOKYO – Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is to resign over health problems, local media reported Friday, in a bombshell development that will end a record-setting tenure with no clear successor yet in place.
There was no immediate confirmation of the reports, which came hours before Abe was due to give a press conference to address speculation about his health.
