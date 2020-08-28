Ipid head raises concerns about Nathaniel Julius crime scene

The police watchdog is in Eldorado Park probing the events that led to the killing of Nathaniel Julius.

JOHANNESBURG - Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Dikeledi Ntlatseng said that the fact that the crime scene where Nathaniel Julius was killed was tampered with, left much to be desired.

The police watchdog is in Eldorado Park probing the events that led to the killing of Julius.

Police said that the teenager was caught in the crossfire with alleged gangsters.

But residents, including the boy's family, insist this was not true.

The past two days have been filled with heightened emotions as residents vent their anger over the murder.

Outraged community members have accused police of interference, claiming that evidence was tampered with in an attempt to cover their tracks.



Ntlatseng said that officials had a lot to answer to, as crime scene protocols were not followed.

"I'm the one was has made the station commander aware that by removing the body from the scene, it leaves much to be desired. Why is it that the proper procedures in terms of the crime scene, quarantining of the scene and making sure that the body was left is left there, so we should not have any issues. These are statements that we are taking further on the matter."

She said that preliminary investigations were ongoing and by Sunday they should have more information as to exactly what transpired on that fateful night.

"Already, ballistics has given a preliminary report. The gun that was used is not the same one used by the Scorpion they are complaining about. So there are other people involved. Right now, I'm unable to say this is the person who has done that. I will give conclusive information once I have submitted the report."

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also weighed in on the matter, saying that his thoughts and prayers were with the Julius family.

