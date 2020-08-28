Ipid confirms arrest of EC SAPS officer for statutory rape

The official was taken into custody on Thursday after investigators started probing the matter two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed the arrest of an Eastern Cape police officer for statutory rape.

The man is expected to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrates Court on Friday.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the victim was just eight years old.

“Ipid has arrested a police officer for statutory rape. The victim was allegedly eight years old and was brought to the attention of the directorate on Monday, 17 August 2020.”

Cola said investigators acted swiftly in this matter: “This office, when this matter was reported, committed it was going to give the highest priority to this incident and indeed it was allocated to a principal investigator who has swiftly compiled a recommendation that the police officer be arrested.”

