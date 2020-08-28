HRC urges police to use restraint when dealing with public protests

JOHANNESBURG - The Human Rights Commission in Gauteng is appealing on police to exercise restraint and to use proportionate force when dealing with public protests.

It has reacted to the killing of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius, who was shot and wounded near his home on Wednesday night.

Police claimed that the disabled teenager was caught in the crossfire between officers and alleged gangsters.

But the community said that the SAPS was lying.

They vented their anger on the streets of Eldorado Park on Thursday, claiming that the police shot the teen in cold blood.

The Human Rights Commission has played a major role in calming tensions in Eldorado Park.

The commission was back in the area on Friday to meet community leaders and SAPS management in an attempt to find a lasting solution.

The commission’s Gauteng manager Buang Jones: "We also, on the other hand, encourage communities to work with the police."

A large contingent of law enforcement officials have been deployed to the area.

